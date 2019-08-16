Hear Liam Gallagher’s Gospel-Inspired new Song ‘One Of Us’

Liam Gallagher has dropped another new track from his forthcoming album Why Me? Why Not. The song, “One of Us,” is a meditative, emotionally-driven rock song tinged with strings and gospel backing vocals. Gallagher co-wrote the track with Andrew Wyatt, and the musician’s youngest son Gene played bongos for the recording. Nick Zinner, of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, also appears on guitar.

“‘One of Us’ is about family, friendship and a sense of belonging,” Gallagher said in a statement. “I love the groove and the gospel outro. It reminds me of The Sweet Inspirations.”

Why Me? Why Not., the musician’s second solo album, is out September 20th via Warner Records. Gallagher has previously released three tracks off the album, “Once,” “Shockwave” and “The River.” The album is a collaboration with Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on Gallagher’s last effort As You Were. The album is available to pre-order on vinyl in several formats, including a collectible D2C package that compiles a deluxe CD, a sun yellow vinyl album and a one-sided etched 12”, which features three deluxe bonus tracks along with a demo recording. All include a hardcover book with two art prints and a poster.

Gallagher’s documentary film AS IT WAS, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, will be released in the U.S. to coincide with the album in September. The musician will also open for The Who on several October dates of their North American tour, with the stops running from October 9th in San Francisco through October 24th in Hollywood, before heading out on a European headlining run.