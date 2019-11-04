MTV EMAs: See Liam Gallagher Revisit Oasis Classic ‘Wonderwall’

Liam Gallagher performed as part of the 2019 MTV EMAs in Seville, Spain and took the opportunity to revisit Oasis’ hit “Wonderful” alongside his recent solo track “Once.” Accompanied by his band, a large string section and several back-up singers, Gallagher opened with an emotional rendition of “Once” before seamlessly transitioning into “Wonderwall.” During the chorus the musician referenced the awards’ location by changing the lyrics to, “There are many things I’d like to say to you, but I don’t speak Spanish.”

Gallagher scored the first ever Rock Icon Award during the MTV EMAs as well. In his terse acceptance speech he said, “I won’t keep you too long, but I want to congratulate Seville for having a lovely city. I want to congratulate MTV for recognizing my brilliance. Thanks for the award. I wear it well.”

“Once” comes off Gallagher’s recent solo album Why Me? Why Not, which dropped in September via Warner Records. The album is a collaboration with producers Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, who both worked on his last effort As You Were. Gallagher, who opened for the Who on several dates of their North American tour last month, also celebrated the release of his documentary film AS IT WAS, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, earlier this year.