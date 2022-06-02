Watch Liam Gallagher Perform Oasis’ ‘Roll It Over’ for the First Time at Tour-Opening Gig

Liam Gallagher launched his tour in support of his new album, C’Mon You Know, Thursday with a hometown gig in Manchester where the singer performed an Oasis track neither he nor his former band ever played live.

Midway through his Oasis-heavy set at Etihad Stadium — the show featured 12 Oasis tracks on the 22-song setlist — Gallagher whipped out “Roll It Over,” the closer from the band’s 2000 LP Standing on the Shoulder of Giants, and a song that had never been performed live by any member of Oasis since its release 22 years ago.

“This is for all the old school Oasis fans,” Gallagher told fans Thursday before the performance (via NME). “You should remember it.”

Gallagher released his new solo album C’Mon You Know last week. Thursday’s show featured five tracks from the LP, including the title track. Among the dozen Oasis songs Gallagher performed were hits like “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” “Supernova” and the evening’s final number, “Champagne Supernova.”

Gallagher is next set to play back-to-back sold-out shows at Knebworth Park, the site of one of Oasis’ legendary gigs, on June 3 and 4. The celebrated band’s 1996 concert at the venue is the subject of a recent film celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show.