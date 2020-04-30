 Liam Gallagher Lashes Out at Noel Over Oasis' 'Don't Stop' Demo - Rolling Stone
Liam Gallagher: ‘Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz’

Former Oasis singer lashes out at brother Noel over recently unearthed “Don’t Stop” demo

liam noel gallagher oasis demo

Liam Gallagher lashed out as his brother and former band mate Noel Gallagher after the latter released a long-lost Oasis demo."

Neil Hall/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock; Chema Moya/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Liam Gallagher lashed out as his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher Thursday after the latter released a long-lost Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop,” a track featuring lead vocals by Noel.

“Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother,” Liam said of the track on Twitter. “Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were.”

Liam added of “Don’t Stop,” which was recorded around Oasis’ final tour together in 2009:

On Wednesday, Noel revealed that he unearthed the lost Oasis demo while going through unmarked CDs during his social distancing, and promptly uploaded the track onto the internet without Liam’s input.

“As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.” Noel Gallagher said of the track, “As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the CD. I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.”

Prior to the “Don’t Stop” release, Liam was lobbying for an Oasis reunion “with or without Noel Gallagher” as part of a charity concert for workers of the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

In This Article: Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Oasis

