Noel Gallagher Says Brother Liam — Who Recently Fell Out of a Helicopter — Isn’t Real

Liam Gallagher once famously compared his brother Noel to a potato, and now Noel has upped the ante by taking their feud out of the realm of root vegetables and into the metaphysical, suggesting Liam is “not actually real.”

For context, the quip came during an interview Noel gave on the BBC earlier this month, when he was asked whether he would still be up for an Oasis reunion in hologram form — a compromise that would, of course, negate forcing the two feuding brothers to physically interact with each other.

“I did say that once, right, in the press, that I was gonna stage the concert with holograms, and I think Liam took it seriously,” Noel said on BBC Radio 2’s Sofa Session. “Liam is a hologram anyway. I don’t know if people know that, he’s not actually real. … But yeah, of course I’d do it. If anything ever changes, trust me, he would be the first to let people know about it.”

Noel’s comments, which only recently started gaining traction online despite being originally aired on September 8th, didn’t seem to spark the typical back-and-forth between the Gallagher brothers that such airings of grievances usually occasion. Though, it does make one wonder about Liam’s recent accident where he literally fell out of a helicopter and suffered a handful of facial injuries.

Got the cover shot for Nxt album c’mon you nose LG x pic.twitter.com/0QIXV5djxk — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 18, 2021

Was this a cry for help? A radical gambit to prove to his brother that he’s no mere hologram, but a living, breathing being who can experience agony and ecstasy? To prove — and we’re paraphrasing Shakespeare here — once and for all, “If [I] [fall out of a helicopter] do [I] not bleed?”

OK, probably not, but with these two — you never know.