Liam Gallagher Wants You to Question Authority on New Song ‘The River’

Liam Gallagher urges fans to question authority on his heavy new song “The River.”

Over a dark guitar drone and distant drum thump, the former Oasis frontman belts, “Don’t believe celebrities/The money-sucking MPs, the device in your hands.” On the chorus, he proclaims, “Change comes when the water falls/I’ve been waiting so long for you down by the river.”

The singer paired “The River” with a minimalist video that follows a young man as he walks through a pub to a park, past buildings emblazoned with graffiti featuring the album art for Gallagher’s upcoming second solo LP, Why Me? Why Not. The character eventually throws away his cell phone in a small act of rebellion.

Gallagher recently previewed the album, which follows 2017’s As You Were, with lead single “Shockwave.” The frontman — the subject of the new documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was — will open for the Who on several October dates of their North American tour; that stretch runs from October 9th in San Francisco through October 24th in Hollywood, California.