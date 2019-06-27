×
Liam Gallagher Wants You to Question Authority on New Song ‘The River’

Track appears on singer’s upcoming second LP, Why Me? Why Not.

Liam Gallagher urges fans to question authority on his heavy new song “The River.”

Over a dark guitar drone and distant drum thump, the former Oasis frontman belts, “Don’t believe celebrities/The money-sucking MPs, the device in your hands.” On the chorus, he proclaims, “Change comes when the water falls/I’ve been waiting so long for you down by the river.”

The singer paired “The River” with a minimalist video that follows a young man as he walks through a pub to a park, past buildings emblazoned with graffiti featuring the album art for Gallagher’s upcoming second solo LP, Why Me? Why Not. The character eventually throws away his cell phone in a small act of rebellion.

Gallagher recently previewed the album, which follows 2017’s As You Were, with lead single “Shockwave.The frontman — the subject of the new documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was — will open for the Who on several October dates of their North American tour; that stretch runs from October 9th in San Francisco through October 24th in Hollywood, California. 

