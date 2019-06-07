Liam Gallagher Sends Out ‘Shockwave’ on New Song

After teasing new music in recent weeks, Liam Gallagher has released a thumping new single titled “Shockwave,” the Oasis singer’s first release of 2019.

On the track, Gallagher works with a trio of top-notch collaborators: Songwriter Andrew Wyatt, engineer and frequent Oasis producer Mark “Spike” Stent and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, who contributes bass, drums, harmonica, organ and tambourine in addition to co-producing and co-writing “Shockwave.”

Gallagher, who released his first solo album As You Were in October 2017, revealed in late May that a follow-up album, titled Why Me? Why Not, was “in the bag.” “That’s fuck all you are all in for a big treat I love and adore you I am he as you are she and we are all together Why Me Why Not,” the singer tweeted.

“Shockwave” arrives exactly one month after Gallagher’s brother and former band mate Noel Gallagher released “Black Star Dancing” with his High Flying Birds. As Liam Gallagher tweeted later that month, “Me growing my hair long is more exciting than anything noel gallghers high flying pretend spaced out pancakes will ever do.”

The new single’s release also coincides with the June 7th arrival of the documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was in theaters in the U.K. and Ireland. The film – an “honest and emotional story of how one of the most electrifying rock ’n’ roll frontmen went from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years in Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles” – has not yet announced a U.S. release.