Liam Gallagher Plots Special Concert for British Healthcare Workers Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Liam Gallagher will play a free concert in London later this fall for National Health Service workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The show is currently scheduled for October 29th at the O2 in London. Gallagher will headline, while a poster promises additional “special guests.” Per the O2’s website, the concert will be open to NHS staff and contract staff only, there will be a limit of two tickets per person and attendees must bring a valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID to the show to gain entrance. Tickets will be made available next Wednesday, April 15th.

On Twitter, Gallagher wrote: “It’s an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s The O2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x.”

It's an honour to announce that I will be doing a gig for the NHS and careworkers at London’s TheO2 on October 29th. They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them. LG x pic.twitter.com/iRfb2RNNNy — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 10, 2020

Gallagher, like many British celebrities, has been vocal about his support for employees of the NHS — the state-run healthcare system in the U.K. — throughout the coronavirus crisis (his current pinned tweet, as of publication, reads: “NHS BIBLICAL”). He’s been floating the idea of a charity gig for the NHS on Twitter for the past couple of weeks as well, and at one point he seemed bent on using the occasion to stage an Oasis reunion with his brother Noel.

While Gallagher acknowledged the difficulty of pulling that aspect off — and as of now it doesn’t seem like it’ll happen — he did promise at the end of Mach: “Wanna clear a few things up Oasis gig for NHS charity, as in all money raised goes to NHS not to me, will happen with or without Noel Gallagher it may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off as you were LG x.”

Popular on Rolling Stone

Gallagher released his most recent solo album, Why Me? Why Not last September.