 Liam Gallagher Performs 'Everything's Electric' Live at Brit Awards - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Amy Schumer and her Besties Prefer Shopping Versus the Club in 'Life & Beth' Trailer
Home Music Music News

Watch Liam Gallagher Perform New Single ‘Everything’s Electric’ Live at Brit Awards

The recorded version features Dave Grohl

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Liam Gallagher live debuted his recent single, “Everything’s Electric,” last night at the 2022 Brit Awards in London. Joined by his live band, Gallagher, clad in an inexplicable winter hat, offered a raucous performance of the song.

Gallagher initially released the single, which will appear on his upcoming studio LP C’mon You Know, last week. It was co-written by Dave Grohl, who plays drums on the song (but did not appear at the Brit Awards), and produced by Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher and Grohl first met many years ago when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour, with speculation about a possible collaboration between the pair increasing in recent years. According to a press release, the pair wanted to meld “the thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ with the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter.’”

“Everything’s Electric” is Gallagher’s first new song since 2020’s “All You’re Dreaming Of.” C’mon You Know will be out May 27 via Warner Records, and follows his previous two solo LPs, 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher recently announced a June 4 show at Knebworth Park, the site of one of Oasis’ legendary gigs; that 1996 concert is the subject of a recent concert film celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,” Liam tweeted of the show, “It’s gonna be biblical.”

The Brit Awards, held at London’s O2 Arena, awarded Adele Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. The singer also performed her song “I Drink Wine” during the ceremony.

In This Article: BRIT Awards, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, Liam Gallagher

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.