Hear Liam Gallagher, Dave Grohl Team Up for ‘Everything’s Electric’

Liam Gallagher has tapped Dave Grohl for a moody new single, “Everything’s Electric.” The track was co-written by Grohl, who plays drums on the song, and produced by Greg Kurstin.

Gallagher and Grohl first met many years ago when Foo Fighters played with Oasis on tour, with speculation about a possible collaboration between the pair increasing in recent years. According to a press release, the pair wanted to meld “the thunderous dynamics of Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ with the spiraling tension and danger of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Gimme Shelter.'”

“Everything’s Electric” is Gallagher’s first new song since 2020’s “All You’re Dreaming Of.” It will appear on his upcoming studio LP, C’mon You Know. The album, out May 27 via Warner Records, follows his previous two solo LPs, 2017’s As You Were and 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

C’mon You Know will be available in numerous formats, including a limited-edition cassette and several vinyl versions. Fans can pre-order the album here.

Gallagher will play “Everything’s Electric” live at the Brit Awards next week, marking the first performance of the song. The musician also recently announced a June 4th, 2022 at Knebworth Park, site of one of Oasis’ legendary gigs; that 1996 concert is the subject of a recent concert film celebrating its 25th anniversary.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to announce that on 4th June 2022 I’ll be playing Knebworth Park,” Liam tweeted of the show, “It’s gonna be biblical.”