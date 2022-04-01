 Hear Liam Gallagher's Uplifting New Single 'C'mon You Know' - Rolling Stone
Hear Liam Gallagher’s Uplifting New Single ‘C’mon You Know’

Songwriter will play back-to-back sold-out shows at Knebworth Park, site of a legendary 1996 Oasis gig

Liam Gallagher has dropped a boisterous new single, “C’mon You Know.” Produced by Andrew Wyatt, the song is the title track from Gallagher’s upcoming third solo album, C’mon You Know, out May 27 via Warner Records. The record marks the British singer’s first full-length since 2019’s Why Me? Why Not.

Gallagher dubbed the track “the sound of the summer” on Twitter, teasing an upcoming music video starring actor Rory Kinnear. The song is notably upbeat, with the musician singing, ““C’mon, you know it’s gonna be alright/And we’re gonna dance all night/C’mon on you know/Get up, stand up if you feel alive/I only wanna see you smile.”

“C’mon You Know” follows the release of single “Everything’s Electric,” which was co-written by Dave Grohl — who also plays drums on the track — and produced by Greg Kurstin. Gallagher performed the song at the Brit Awards in February.

The musician is set to play back-to-back sold-out shows at Knebworth Park, the site of one of Oasis’ legendary gigs, on June 3 and 4. The celebrated band’s 1996 concert at the venue is the subject of a recent film celebrating the 25th anniversary of the show. “It’s gonna be biblical,” Gallagher said of the shows in an Instagram post.

