Watch Liam Gallagher Recount Rock & Roll Comeback in ‘As It Was’ Doc Trailer

Liam Gallagher recounts his post-Oasis fall from grace and his re-emergence as a solo artist in the new trailer for the documentary Liam Gallagher: As It Was. The film was directed by Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald, and is set to arrive in theaters September 13th, digital HD September 17th, and video-on-demand platforms October 8th.

The new trailer teases the scope of the film, capturing Oasis’ rowdy glory days, their bitter split, and the tabloid-ready spiral Gallagher fell into afterward. But amid shots of Gallagher running Rocky-style through England, it teases how music once again became the necessary anchor for his life.

The As It Was clip highlights the moment that helped spark Gallagher’s solo comeback — a 2015 viral video of him performing a new song in an Irish pub — and also dives into the making of his 2017 solo debut, As You Were. And while the trailer doesn’t feature any Noel slander from Gallagher, one interviewee does casually quip, “Kids don’t want to be Noel, they want to be Liam.”

The release of As It Was will coincide with Gallagher’s new solo album, Why Me? Why Not., out September 20th. The singer will then open a handful of North American shows for the Who, starting October 9th in San Francisco.