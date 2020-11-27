Hear Liam Gallagher’s Holiday-Inspired Song ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’

Liam Gallagher has released the new single, “All You’re Dreaming Of.” He cowrote the holiday-inspired track with longtime collaborator Simon Aldred and Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt produced the song.

Strings and horns usher in the tender ballad before a piano melody buoys Gallagher’s vocals. “Oh what are you dreaming of/Is it the kind of love/That’ll be there when the world is at its worst,” he sings on the chorus. “That’ll cover you in kisses unrehearsed/When you’re losing ground still tell you that you’re worth/All you’re dreaming of.”

“Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”

The single marks the singer’s first original music of the year and follows the release of 2019 studio album, Why Me? Why Not. Earlier this year, he released the 10-song MTV Unplugged Live at Hull City Hall, which features songs from his Acoustic Sessions EP alongside Oasis classics.

Gallagher is slated to perform “All You’re Dreaming Of” during the December 4th episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.