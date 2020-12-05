See Liam Gallagher Perform ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ From Atop a Barge on ‘Fallon’

Liam Gallagher performed — via video — of his new holiday-inspired song “All You’re Dreaming Of” from atop a barge on Friday’s The Tonight Show.

The performance served as a preview for Gallagher’s “Down by the River Thames” streaming special, premiering Saturday, December 5th. For that outdoor, crowd-less concert performed on a barge outside London, Gallagher and his band will play “tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time,” Gallagher previously said of the unique gig in a statement, later tweeting the show’s setlist.

“All You’re Dreaming Of” was co-written by Gallagher and longtime collaborator Simon Aldred and producer by Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt. “Considering the year that we’ve all had, I hope this brings back some much needed love and hope,” Gallagher said in a statement of the track, his first new song of 2020. “Bing Crosby would have been proud.”