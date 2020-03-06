 Liam Doc's 'Dorothy' Already Sounds Like a Club Classic - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next 'America Can't Have Nice Things': Late-Night Hosts React to Warren Ending Campaign Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Liam Doc’s ‘Dorothy’ Already Sounds Like a Club Classic

“Dorothy” is the latest release on Denis Sulta’s Silver Service label

By

Reporter

Elias Leight's Most Recent Stories

View All
Liam Doc

The producer Liam Docherty is based in Glasgow.

Courtesy of Liam Docherty

Liam Docherty molds vintage soul into something fearsome and kinetic on “Dorothy,” part of his upcoming East Coast Edits EP. The approach here is tried and true — find an under-appreciated oldie, preferably one with a stirring, textured lead vocal, then tinker with the constituent parts until everything is taut and weaponized. In this case, the results are unimpeachable.

“Dorothy” starts with a cascade of hand percussion and a slicing brass loop. The backing vocals arrive first in the form of a descending line that stays just out of hearing; that means when the lead enters, it has the unstoppable force of a bowling ball in flight. The guitarist frequently stops articulating the central melody to worry over a single note, building tension with single-minded ferocity; when this becomes too itchy and nerve-wracking, a horn riff sweeps in with a decisive flourish to reassure dancers that they are in safe hands. “Dorothy” is an emotional whirlwind compressed into six-and-a-half thrilling minutes; it could easily go one for twice as long, and no one would object.

 

East Coast Edits is due out March 9. The four-song release is coming through Denis Sulta’s Silver Service record label, founded in 2018. Pulse-quickening Sulta favorites like “Dubelle Oh XX (JVIP)” and “It’s Only Real” have quietly amassed several million streams on Spotify.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.