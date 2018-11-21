LFO Singer Devin Lima Dead at 41

Devin Lima, whose pop band LFO released the hit “Summer Girls” in 1999, has died following a yearlong battle with cancer. He was 41. Us Weekly confirmed Lima’s death.

In October 2017, fellow LFO member Brad Fischetti revealed that Lima had been diagnosed with stage four adrenal cancer and he underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his adrenal gland, CNN reported.

“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said at the time. “It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul and if anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin.”

Lima’s death comes eight years after LFO lead singer Rich Cronin died at the age of 36 after a lengthy battle with leukemia. LFO disbanded following Cronin’s death in 2010, but Fischetti and Lima reunited as a duo in 2017.

The Massachusetts trio – LFO was short for Lyte Funky Ones – scored a hit in 1999 with their “Summer Girls,” an ode to Abercrombie & Fitch-wearing girls that reached Number Three on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named one of Rolling Stone‘s 50 Greatest Boy Bands Songs of All Time. LFO’s follow-up single “Girl on TV,” with its Jennifer Love Hewitt-starring video, peaked at Number 10 on the Hot 100. The trio’s self-titled debut album also went platinum in the U.S.

However, the trio’s 2001 album Life Is Good arrived as the boy band wave was crashing, and after the LP’s limited success, LFO broke up in 2002.



