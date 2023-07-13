Lewis Capaldi Surprises Fans With Brief Cameo at Vamps Concert

Just weeks after Lewis Capaldi announced that he would be taking a break from performing live while he “adjust[ed] to the impact of [his] Tourette’s” diagnosis “for the foreseeable future,” the future became a lot more seeable ­— at least for a couple of seconds. The singer made a surprise appearance at the Vamps’ London concert to cheer on his friends and sing a couple of notes on Wednesday.

During the encore of the pop group’s gig ­– which was part of a series of “picnic concerts” called Kew the Music – Capaldi emerged to hug frontman Bradley Will Simpson and sing a few lines of the Vamps’ “Risk It All,” a track off their 2014 debut album, Meet the Vamps. Video from the evening, via NME, shows the whole cameo last only a few seconds, but the excitement shared between Capaldi, Simpson, and the audience, seemed electric. Trending Trump Cheered His Killing As 'Retribution,' Now His Family Is Suing in Court Why Anti-Trafficking Experts Are Torching 'Sound of Freedom' Rob McElhenney Diagnosed With 'Neurodevelopmental Disorders' at 46 Trump Voter Sues Fox News After Tucker Carlson Lies Ruined His Life

WHY DID I MISS THIS SHOW I HATE MYSELF pic.twitter.com/JeGaqV0WLp — sophie 🌸 (@enchantsoph) July 13, 2023

The Vamps’ Conor Bell previously spoke about Capaldi’s ardor for the band on the Celebrity Search Engine podcast. “We were at this afterparty with Lewis Capaldi, and we were just chatting with him,” he said. “We were just having a normal conversation, and then, out of nowhere, he started screaming in mine and Brad’s ears this album track off our first album. So like, not even a single, he just loves the song!”

Last month, Capaldi explained that he would be taking a break from performing after he had difficulty performing due to tics from Tourette’s. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out,” he wrote on Instagram. “But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s, and on Saturday [at the Glastonbury festival], it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.” The singer released his second album, Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent, in May.