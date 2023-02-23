Crowd Takes Over ‘Someone You Loved’ After Lewis Capaldi Experiences Tourette’s Syndrome Tics During Live Show

Fans in Frankfurt, Germany, stepped in for Lewis Capaldi on Tuesday night when the singer experienced a flare-up of tics from his Tourette’s syndrome. During the last song of the night and his biggest hit, “Someone You Loved,” the singer attempted to push through the bridge into the final chorus but eventually stepped back and let the audience take the lead altogether.

While the crowd sang out, Capaldi tossed his remaining guitar picks out to fans.

This isn’t the first time Capaldi has dealt with the side effects of Tourette’s during a concert. Last month, he told a crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland, “You might see me twitching a little bit up here. Nothing to be worried about – I have Tourette’s.”

“I’m good, baby. I’m up here, I’m good,” he said. “I’m absolutely fine, everything’s good, I just twitch a little bit.”

The singer was only recently diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, having shared the discovery last year.

“I’ve always had it, apparently,” he said in an Instagram Live in September, finally having an explanation for the shoulder twitches he had seen himself have in interviews going back to 2018. “The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I get it. It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful.”

The 26-year-old shared his diagnosis in part to ease his followers’ curiosities and stop people from contributing his behavior to possible drug use.

"And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, 'Why is he twitching?', which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it," Capaldi said. "It's a new thing, I haven't really learned much about it. I'm learning. I've got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit."

He added: “It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.”