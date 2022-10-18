fbpixel
Lewis' Second Lap

Lewis Capaldi Will Bring the Heartbreak on New Album and Tour

"The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss," the Scottish singer-songwriter said of his second LP, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent
Lewis Capaldi Alexandra Gavillet

Scottish singer-songwriter (and late-night Harry Styles texter) Lewis Capaldi has officially announced his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which will arrive May 19, 2023, on Capitol Records.

The album follows Capaldi’s hugely successful 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which featured the musician’s breakthrough single, “Someone You Loved.” A full track list for Broken by Desire hasn’t been released yet, but it will feature Capaldi’s latest single, “Forget Me” (which recently got a goofy video based entirely on the classic Wham! clip for “Club Tropicana”).

To make Broken by Desire, Capaldi reunited with the songwriting/production trio, TMS, as well as Phil Plested, both of whom he worked with on Divinely Uninspired. The new record also features contributions from pop’s most indomitable hitmaker, Max Martin. 

“I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself,” Capaldi said of Broken By Desire in a statement. “The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”

Along with detailing Broken by Desire, Capaldi announced an extensive world tour in support of the record. The trek will kick off early next year with a run of dates in the U.K., Ireland, and Europe. Capaldi’s North American leg will launch March 30 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and wrap May 11 at 713 Music Hall in Houston. Shows in Australia and New Zealand will follow in July. 

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m local time. Full details are available on Capaldi’s website.

Lewis Capaldi 2023 Tour Dates
March 30 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
April 1 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
April 3 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
April 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Metropolitan Opera House
April 6 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
April 10 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 11 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
April 14 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
April 15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
April 17 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 19 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
April 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
April 22 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
April 25 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
April 26 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
April 28 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
April 30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
May 6 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
May 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater
May 9 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
May 11 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

