Lewis Capaldi Shares a Poignant Ode to Moms in ‘Pointless’ Video

Get the tissues out. In his new video for single “Pointless,” Lewis Capaldi puts a spotlight on the unbreakable bond between a mother and her child.

The sweet, Hector Dockrill-directed video follows a mom (Niamh Algar) and her young son (George Jacques) as they go through timeless, bonding moments, from making animal faces with shadows to running to the school bus. The video transitions into the child as an adolescent and captures the mother-daughter pair continuing to go through sweet moments by each other’s side.

“I love when she laughs for no reason/And her love’s the reason I’m here,” Capaldi sings. “She knows when I’m hurt and I know when she’s feeling scared.”

In one particularly poignant scene, the two dance together in front of a Christmas tree as the video changes from the mom dancing with the young boy and later to her son as a teen. By the end, he moves out of the home and they share a tearful goodbye. “I’m proud of you,” the mom says to end the video.

“Pointless” is Capaldi’s second single this year, following the release of “Forget Me,” and it was co-written by Ed Sheeran. “He could have actively helped me write a dud knowing that it’s going to end my fucking career,” Capaldi joked of his co-writer on Apple Music 1. “He’s a lovely chap. I do love him.”

The songs are set to be part of his upcoming album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, set to be released on May 19, 2023. In addition to production trio TMS and pop wizard Max Martin, the 1975’s Matty Healy also worked with Capaldi on some album tracks. Trending Trump's ‘Major Announcement’ Was a Scammy, Superhero-Themed NFT Collection Prince Harry Reveals ‘Terrifying’ Fight With a Screaming Prince William in Front of Queen Kanye West’s Love of Hitler Allegedly Goes Back 20 Years ‘I'm Heartbroken’: HBCU Student Arrested in Class Speaks Out

“Listen, we wrote together for this album. I don’t think I’ve mentioned it before. So I love 1975. I think my favorite band just now. I just love how he is and how they are as a band in terms of the way he is now, especially, he doesn’t give a fuck,” Capaldi said of Healy.

Capaldi last released his album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, featuring songs like “Before You Go” and “Someone You Loved,” in 2019.