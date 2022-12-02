Lewis Capaldi Drops New Single ‘Pointless’ Co-Written by Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi enlists Ed Sheeran as co-writer on the Scottish singer-songwriter’s new song “Pointless,” the latest single from Capaldi’s upcoming sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Upon the track’s release Friday, Capaldi appeared on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe to discuss “Pointless” and collaborating with Sheeran.

“He could have actively helped me write a dud knowing that it’s going to end my fucking career,” Capaldi joked of his co-writer. “He’s a lovely chap. I do love him.” (Capaldi also revealed that he bought a home in Glasgow after Sheeran sent him a link to the house on a real estate website.)

Sheeran isn’t the only all-star collaborator on Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent: In addition to production trio TMS and pop wizard Max Martin, the 1975’s Matty Healy also worked with Capaldi on some album tracks.

“Listen, we wrote together for this album. I don’t think I’ve mentioned it before. So I love 1975. I think my favorite band just now. I just love how he is and how they are as a band in terms of the way he is now, especially, he doesn’t give a fuck,” Capaldi said of Healy.

“I think the amazing thing about him, well, is that sort of self-awareness is a massive thing. You don’t put simple epicure and philosophy in your song and think, ‘why are people calling me pretentious?’ He knows. He’s incredible. I absolutely love him. And I think that was the thing, he reached out to me on Twitter initially and was like, ‘mate your class,’ more talking about interviews and stuff. And he said ‘you make me laugh.’ He says, ‘it’d be good to get together, write some songs and write some funny lyrics’ because obviously, he puts out his songs a lot more than I do. He’s hilarious.”

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which also features the previously released single “Forget Me,” won’t arrive until May 19, 2023.