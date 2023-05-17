fbpixel
'That Went Well'

See Lewis Capaldi Bring ‘Heavenly’ and Humor to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Scottish singer's new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent arrives May 19
NPR

Lewis Capaldi brought Heavenly and humor to NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert as the Scottish singer-songwriter showcased tracks from his upcoming new LP Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

Capaldi — accompanied by a crammed full band plus horn section at the Tiny Desk — joked before his set, “I just wanted to take a moment before we start to say — lower your expectations.” He opened his four-song set with “Before You Go,” a bonus track from his acclaimed 2019 LP Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent

“Thank fuck for that, that went okay! That went well,” Capaldi quipped after the song. “I thought the desk was gonna be bigger.”

He next played his latest single, “Wish You the Best,” and, after some more of his self-detracting banter — “What does NPR stand for?” he wondered aloud — he performed “Heavenly Kind of State of Mind.”

Capaldi then closed his four-song set out with his 2019 hit ballad “Someone You Loved.”

“I think we’ve both come out of this relatively unscathed,” he joked of his NPR Tiny Desk performance.

The singer recently wrapped his North American tour support of Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which arrives on Friday, May 19. The LP was also accompanied by the Netflix documentary How I’m Feeling Now, where Capaldi opened up about his battles with Tourette’s and anxiety.

