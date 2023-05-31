Lewis Capaldi Turned Scotland Against Ed Sheeran With ‘F-ck Ed’ Chant at Big Weekend Festival

Ed Sheeran might be England’s pride and joy, but Lewis Capaldi is his Scottish parallel. The pair of musicians pushed their playful feud to a new height this weekend when Capaldi got a sea of people in the audience at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Scotland to turn on Sheeran. “Ed is not here today,” the singer told the murmuring crowd. “Yeah, fuck him. Everybody on the count of three say, ‘Fuck you, Ed.'” They all happily obliged.

Sheeran took to Instagram Reels to respond, saying: “I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends you —” The end of his sentence sounded like he called Capaldi a “fucking c-nt,” but it was too harshly bleeped out to know for sure. Needless to say, he was a little heartbroken. “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved,” Sheeran captioned the video, poking fun at the title of one of Capaldi’s biggest hits. Sheeran has quite a few more, but who’s counting? Trending We Wouldn’t Be Having This Conversation If Taylor Swift Was a Man Trump Promises to Violate 14th Amendment ‘On Day One’ Not Even Chick-fil-A Is Safe From Anti-'Woke' Right Wingers Team Trump Scrambles to Unmask the Feds Investigating Him

But truly, the only thing Sheeran has actually done to get on Capaldi’s bad side isn’t actually his fault. In 2022, Capaldi shared a story on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show about a house Sheeran suggested he check out to buy, only to find after he closed the deal on it that the pungent smell of cigarettes and feet wasn’t going away as he expected. “If it does make him feel better, I will buy the house off him,” Sheeran offered, but Capaldi loves taking the bit as far as he can go.

“Let’s put it this way, if this album doesn’t go well, I’ve got a real issue on my hands,” Capaldi said in a follow-up this year. “I saw Ed on your show saying he was gonna buy it off me, right. I’ve been chasing that man on email — nothing. I haven’t seen him since … Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree.”