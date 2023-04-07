fbpixel
Lewis Capaldi Brings Out Jonas Brothers for Surprise ‘Lovebug’ at Radio City Gig

“We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you,” Nick Jonas joked
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jonas Brothers made a surprise appearance during Lewis Capaldi’s Radio City Music Hall gig Thursday, popping onstage during the encore to perform their own “Lovebug” alongside the Scottish singer.

“We are Lewis Capaldi, thank you for being here with us tonight,” Joe Jonas joked to the stunned crowd.

“We actually won a contest as Lewis Capaldi’s biggest fans to come up here and play a song for you,” Nick Jonas added. The trio and Capaldi then launched into JoBros’ 2008 single. (Capaldi and Jonas Brothers have a history of covering each others’ songs.)

The Jonas Brothers later shared a behind-the-scenes video of the surprise appearance, noting how they just strolled over to Radio City Music Hall prior to the encores. “The great thing about NYC is you can walk a few blocks and end up playing a song with [Capaldi] at Radio City. Thanks for having us mate!,” they wrote:

Also on Friday, the Jonas Brothers dropped their new song “Waffle House,” the second single off their forthcoming LP The Album, out May 12. “Growing up, we would go to Waffle House after shows, and it became our sanctuary,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement. “It was the place we dreamt up ideas, the place where we worked through our problems together, and the place where we finally realized we could find our way through anything as long as we came together.”

