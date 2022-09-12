Lewis Capaldi Busts Out the White Speedo and Recreates Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ Video for ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi strips down in the name of recreating Wham!’s “Club Tropicana” music video, shot-for-shot, in the new visual for his latest single, “Forget Me.”

Directed by Louis Bhose, the “Forget Me” video was filmed at the Pikes Hotel in Ibiza, the same sun-soaked spot George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley made the clip for their 1983 hit. Capaldi — unafraid to bare it all for a break-up song, as much as a good bit — does his part by belting the song while lazing around a pool and staring out at the ocean in a skimpy white speedo. And, of course, he dons the pilot outfit and flies away in the video’s final shot.

In a statement, Bhose explained how they landed on the video concept, saying, “You hear a sad song, and you expect a sad video. There’s catharsis in that. But to go in the other direction completely felt more in line with the Lewis that walked onstage at Glastonbury in full Noel Gallagher getup. The performance is classic Capaldi: ‘Yeah, no bother, just singing this song with a cocktail in my hand. I’m fine, not thinking about my ex, here at Club Tropicana.’”

Capaldi released “Forget Me” last week, marking his first new music since his 2019 breakthrough debut, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Of the new song, Capaldi said, “It’s about a break up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram. I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it. It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”