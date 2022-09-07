Lewis Capaldi Reveals He Has Tourette’s Syndrome: It ‘Looks Worse Than It Is’

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he’s recently been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome. On Monday, the “Someone You Loved” singer shared that it “makes so much sense” that the syndrome is to blame for shoulder twitches he’s seen himself have since 2018. (“I’ve always had it, apparently,” he said.)

“The worst thing about it is when I’m excited I get it, when I’m stressed I get it, when I’m happy I get it,” he explained in an Instagram Live. “It happens all the time. Some days it’s more painful than others and some days it’s less painful.”

He added, “It looks a lot worse than it is. Sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable … but it comes and goes.”

The Scottish singer believed that he had a “degenerative disease” and while looking into that possibility, he received his Tourette’s diagnosis. He also said he decided to open up about the diagnosis so that people wouldn’t speculate about him being on drugs.

“And you see underneath every TikTok and stuff, people are like, ‘Why is he twitching?’, which is fine. Curiosity is fine. I get it,” Capaldi said. “It’s a new thing, I haven’t really learned much about it. I’m learning. I’ve got Botox on my shoulder to stop it moving. It worked for a bit.”

Along with Capaldi, Billie Eilish also recently revealed that she suffers from Tourette’s. “Lewis Capaldi speaking out about his diagnosis will hopefully encourage others who are in the public eye to do the same,” said Emma McNally, CEO of Tourettes Action, to The Guardian. “The more people who talk about Tourette Syndrome, the more people who share their stories, the better.”

Capaldi is gearing up to release his single “Forget Me” on Friday.