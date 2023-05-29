Lewis Capaldi Solidifies His Swiftie Status With Another Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’

Lewis Capaldi is a confirmed Swiftie.

During his headliner set at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend festival in Scotland on Sunday, Capaldi seamlessly transitioned from his hit “Before You Go” into a brief acoustic cover of “Love Story.” Singing a few bars from the pop song, the crowd excitedly joined in and belted out the rest of the chorus.

It’s not the first time Capaldi has covered the Taylor Swift track. He last surprised fans with his own version of the hit while popping up as a surprise guest of The 1975 during a concert in Newcastle, England, in January. “I was going to sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song,” he joked.

The shoutouts might be Capaldi’s not-so-subtle way of getting Swift’s attention, earlier this year confessing that he would love to collaborate with the Midnights singer, who is currently on a nationwide tour.

Capaldi was Sunday night’s headliner for the festival, performing alongside The 1975, The Jonas Brothers, Raye, Jess Glynne, Mimi Webb, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson, and Niall Horan — who ran out on stage during Capaldi’s set to give the crowd a wave and Capaldi a hug.

The two have a long-standing friendship, with Horan being an early supporter of Capaldi after discovering his music online. “First time I ever met him I just thought he was a lunatic, it was St. Patrick’s Day, we had a few beers … and we got very drunk, and then both played shows the next day,” Horan told Glamour in 2019. “All joking aside, before any of my music was doing fuck all, he was one of the first to reach out and say he loved my music and that meant a lot to me,” Capaldi added.