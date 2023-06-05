Lewis Capaldi Cancels June Concerts to ‘Rest and Recover’

Lewis Capaldi will focus on his mental health for the next three weeks. On Monday, June 5, the Scottish singer-songwriter announced that he will “cancel all commitments” until his big Glastonbury Fest performance on June 24 so he can prioritize his well-being.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of,” Capaldi wrote. “That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at this moment I’m struggling to get to grips wit it all.”

“I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come,” he continued.

Capaldi had shows scheduled for Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway over the next few of weeks, including a set at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball on June 11.

Capaldi said he’ll take the next three weeks “to be Lewis from Glasgow,” spend time with his family and friends, “and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better.”

He ended his statement by thanking fans who spent money on travel and hotels to see him and said he’s “extremely sorry for the impact” of his decision to take a step back. “I’m getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I’m so grateful for,” he said. “I take none of this for granted and can’t wait to be back doing it again.” Trending Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes for Groping Women in Netflix Docuseries ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Georgia GOP Chair: I'm Not a Flat-Earther ... But Globes Are a Conspiracy Taylor Swift's Surprise Song at Her Final Chicago Show 'Hits Different'

Capaldi has been open about his struggles with mental health and how his anxiety effects his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis. In his recent documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, Calapdi spoke at length about how his anxiety can exacerbate his tics. “When I’m in traffic it flares up. When I’m exhausted or after a big thing, it gets very bad,” he said in the documentary.

The show cancelations come several weeks after Capaldi released his sophomore album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.