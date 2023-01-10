Leslie Jordan to Be Honored by Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and More at Grand Ole Opry 

A gathering of the late Leslie Jordan’s friends and fellow artists will be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Feb. 19.

Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will celebrate his legacy, and all proceeds will go towards EB Research Partnership, an organization that helps fund research to treat Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) that he supported. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Eddie Vedder, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Travis Howard, Danny Myrick, and more will perform in honor of Jordan’s memory. They will be joined by guest appearances from Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Leanne Morgan, Margaret Cho, and Robyn Schall.

Jordan released his first album in the spring of 2021, a collection of gospel songs titled, Company’s Comin’. As he told Rolling Stone at the time, the songs were largely ones he remembered from his Southern Baptist youth, though he aimed to approach them without any bitterness.

"To be able to come back to these hymns with no axe to grind, I've taken care of all that," he said. "I'm 22 years clean and sober, so you do a lot of work in A.A. about anger and resentment and all of that. You just come to realize, everybody back then was doing the best they could with the light they had to see with."

Jordan died Oct. 24, following a car crash in Los Angeles. He was 67. The Reportin’ for Duty house band will include musicians who performed on Jordan’s debut album.

Tickets for the tribute show will go on sale Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. CT. Pre-sale tickets will be available Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. CT.