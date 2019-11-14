 Hear Leslie Jones, John Cena in Scene From Audio Series ’64th Man’ – Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Leslie Jones, John Cena in Exclusive Clip From New Audio Series ’64th Man’

10-episode sports comedy is available on Audible

john cena leslie jones

Leslie Jones and John Cena play the starring roles in a new audio comedy series, '64th Man,' released by Audible.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Leslie Jones and John Cena play the starring roles in a new audio comedy series, 64th Man, released by Audible. The 10-episode series arrived on Thursday.

Developed by Saturday Night Live writer Bryan Tucker and Zack Phillips (Above AverageThe Kicker), 64th Man stars Cena as Billy Logan, a successful college football player destined to be drafted by the NFL. But after a year of tryouts with no luck, Billy returns home to Columbus, Ohio, to work at a grocery store and reconnect with his ex-girlfriend (Anna Chlumsky).

In the clip below, from Episode 7, “Billy Goes to the School Nurse,” Billy has an embarrassing encounter with — naturally — a school nurse, played by the fast-talking Jones.

The series also stars a slew of SNL alums and other comedians, including Adam Pally, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Jay Pharaoh, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Leslie Jones, Jane Curtin Will Forte, Heidi Gardner and more.

