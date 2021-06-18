Hear Leon Bridges’s Wistful New Single ‘Why Don’t You Touch Me’

Leon Bridges has released a new single, “Why Don’t You Touch Me,” off his forthcoming LP Gold-Diggers Sound.

The singer shared the mournful track with the first half of a two-part music video directed by Jackson Tisi. The second half will premiere June 24th. The video showcases an intertwining narrative of three people working through a souring relationship, set in a surrealist version of Gold Diggers, the real-life hotel/recording studio that inspired Bridges’ album.

Gold-Diggers Sound, out July 23rd, is Bridges’ third album, following 2018’s Good Things. It includes the single “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin, which Bridges released last year following the murder of George Floyd, as well as recent single “Motorbike.”

The new album was named after the Los Angeles studio Bridges recorded in. “I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise,” he said. “We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10:00 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10:00 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship. This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

Bridges will also appear on Space Jam: A New Legacy Official Soundtrack, out July 9th. Earlier this week he appeared in an announcement for the soundtrack’s track list, which also includes G-Eazy, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne and Big Freedia.