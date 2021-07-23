Leon Bridges Keeps Things Moody in ‘Steam’ Music Video

Leon Bridges released music video for his track “Steam,” directed by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young.

Bridges has also unveiled a short film to accompany his new album, Gold-Diggers Sound, which is out now. The 20-minute clip, also directed by Young, celebrates Bridges’ “music, Blackness, Texas and his Southern heritage.” The film is available exclusively on Apple Music.

Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges’ third album, was executive produced by Bridges and Ricky Reed, and produced by Reed and Nate Mercereau. It features appearances from Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Ink.

“I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise,” Bridges said in a statement. “We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship.”

Ahead of the album’s release, Bridges released several tracks, including “Why Don’t You Touch Me,” which got a two-part music video, and “Sweeter,” which Bridges released last year following the murder of George Floyd.

The musician offered a soulful rendition of “Steam” on The Tonight Show this week to celebrate the release of Gold-Diggers Sound.