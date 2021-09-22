Leon Bridges Offers Sultry Rendition of ‘Motorbike’ on ‘Colbert’

Leon Bridges appeared on The Late Show to perform his song “Motorbike,” off the singer’s recent album Gold-Digger Sound. Accompanied by his live band and two back-up singers, Bridges gave a smooth-talking, sultry performance of the track.

The appearance comes a few days after Bridges teamed up with Jon Batiste to perform a powerful rendition of “River,” from Bridges’ 2015 album Coming Home, at the Emmys. The musicians collaborated for the In Memoriam segment of the evening to pay tribute to those who died in the last year, including Alex Trebek, Cicely Tyson, Larry King, Jessica Walter, Norm Macdonald and Michael K. Williams.

Gold-Diggers Sound, Bridges’ third album, dropped earlier this summer. The album was executive produced by Bridges and Ricky Reed, and produced by Reed and Nate Mercereau. It features appearances from Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper and Ink.

“I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise,” Bridges said in a statement. “We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship.”

To accompany the album, Bridges also unveiled a short film in July. The 20-minute clip, directed by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Bradford Young, celebrates Bridges’ “music, Blackness, Texas and his Southern heritage” and is available exclusively on Apple Music.