Leon Bridges, Lucky Daye Serenade With ‘All About You’ on ‘Colbert’

Leon Bridges and Grammy-winning New Orleans singer-songwriter Lucky Daye performed their new collaboration “All About You” on Wednesday night’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

The two sang with a full live band against a multi-colored neon stage and kept to Covid-19 regulations by having no audience. According to Bridges and Daye, “All About You” was crafted after they spontaneously ran into each other at the same studio in Los Angeles, and the song carries that loose, relaxed feel even as it’s working as a seductive serenade. “I met you in Atlanta/Sweet like purple Fanta/You know I’m a fan of you, baby,” Bridges croons. Daye later builds upon the same format in his verse: “I met her in New Orleans/Instantly you got me fallin’/And you know I’d do a crime for you, baby.”

Last week Bridges released another collaborative single, “Interstellar Love” with the Avalanches. The track, built around a sample of Alan Parsons Project’s “Eye in the Sky” and based on the romance between astronomer Carl Sagan and his wife Ann Druyan, will be featured on the Avalanches’ upcoming album We Will Always Love You. Bridges also performed his protest song “Sweeter” with jazz saxophonist Terrace Martin on the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.