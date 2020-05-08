Leon Bridges, John Mayer Get Cozy at Home in Goofy New ‘Inside Friend’ Video

Leon Bridges and John Mayer expound upon the joys of sheltering-in-place with that special someone in the goofy new video for their one-off single, “Inside Friend.”

Bridges and Mayer filmed the video at their respective homes, with Bridges crooning the song on the couch, in the kitchen and while working the grill, while Mayer does the same as he hangs with his dog, snacks on a pint of ice cream and checks on what’s in his fridge. The only time Mayer leaves the confines of his home is to rip the song’s over-the-top guitar solo in his backyard, which just happens to boast a stunning mountain view.

Bridges and Mayer recorded “Inside Friend” back in 2019, well before the coronavirus pandemic, with Bridges saying they wanted to make a song celebrating the introvert’s preferred way of mingling — at home, rather than at a crowded club or bar. The song was ultimately shelved, however, because it didn’t fit the rest of the project Bridges was working on, but the pair decided to unearth and finish it when people began staying at home to stop the spread of COVID-19. “I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this,” Bridges said of the song.

“Inside Friend” follows Bridges’ recent collaborative EP with Khruangbin, Texas Sun, while his last full-length album, Good Thing, arrived in 2018. Mayer, meanwhile, was supposed to spend the summer touring with Dead & Company, but the group was forced to cancel its trek due to the coronavirus crisis.