Leon Bridges Recruits John Mayer for New Song ‘Inside Friend’

Leon Bridges and John Mayer have teamed for a new one-off single, the laidback soul track “Inside Friend.”

Despite its quarantine-like song title, “Inside Friend” was recorded in 2019 during an impromptu jam session between Bridges and Mayer.

“The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be. I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded,” Bridges said in a statement. “‘Inside Friend’ stayed on the backburner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

Both singers trade verses on “Inside Friend,” with Mayer punctuating the track with a searing guitar solo.

“Inside Friend” follows Bridges’ recent Texas Sun EP collaboration with Khruangbin, while Mayer has — at the moment — summer tour dates with Dead & Company.