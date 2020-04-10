 Leon Bridges Recruits John Mayer for New Song 'Inside Friend' - Rolling Stone
Leon Bridges Recruits John Mayer for New Song ‘Inside Friend’

“I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this,” Bridges says of one-off single

Leon Bridges and John Mayer have teamed for a new one-off single, the laidback soul track “Inside Friend.”

Despite its quarantine-like song title, “Inside Friend” was recorded in 2019 during an impromptu jam session between Bridges and Mayer.

“The concept for ‘Inside Friend’ came about from Mayer and I joking around in the studio about what an ideal date for an introvert or homebody like myself would be. I tour most of the year, so I’d rather invite a gal over to lounge comfortably in the crib as opposed to go out somewhere crowded,” Bridges said in a statement. “‘Inside Friend’ stayed on the backburner for a while because it didn’t fit within the context of my third project, but the current state we’re in globally compelled us to dig this back up and finish it. I hope people find it soothing and uplifting while we hole up indoors and get through this.”

Both singers trade verses on “Inside Friend,” with Mayer punctuating the track with a searing guitar solo.

“Inside Friend” follows Bridges’ recent Texas Sun EP collaboration with Khruangbin, while Mayer has — at the moment — summer tour dates with Dead & Company.

In This Article: John Mayer, Leon Bridges

