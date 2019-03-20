Leon Bridges Brings the Funk With ‘If It Feels Good’ on ‘Corden’

Leon Bridges got the crowd grooving during The Late Late Show with his raucous performance of “If It Feels Good (Then It Must Be).” The singer, who was recently announced as part of the lineup for Woodstock 50, was accompanied by his live band and a group of backup singers for a jovial rendition of the single, which comes off his 2018 album Good Thing.

In the clip, Bridges is clearly feeling the joyful vibe as he dances around his microphone, his band grinning in the background as they play. The upbeat, R&B-tinged love song is all about enjoying life, especially as Bridges croons, “We don’t have to act so serious.” The live performances matches the feeling of the song’s official music video, which featured Bridges dancing gleefully through the streets to the beat.

Bridges is currently on tour in the U.S. with Jess Glynne. The singer will head to London in June for All Points East Festival before returning to Los Angeles to headline the Hollywood Bowl. He will perform at Woodstock 50, a 50th anniversary celebration of the original Woodstock, alongside Jay-Z, Dead & Company, Robert Plant and The Killers in August. Tickets for the festival go on sale April 22 via the Woodstock website.