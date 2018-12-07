Watch Leon Bridges Perform Romantic Song ‘Beyond’ on ‘Corden’

Leon Bridges performed a soulful version of his single “Beyond” on Thursday’s Late Late Show. The singer opened with a breathy tone, clipping off the ends of his vocal phrases and relying heavily on his backing vocalists. Toward the song’s climax, he unleashed a series of swooping falsetto runs. “Space and time in the afterlife/ Will she have my kids? Will she be my wife?” he crooned over a spare, twangy groove. “She might just be my everything and beyond.”

The romantic track appears on Bridges’ May-issued second LP, Good Thing, along with the funky “Bad Bad News” and orchestral ballad “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand.” The singer recently teamed with Luke Combs for an episode of CMT’s Crossroads, performing genre-splicing versions of “Beyond” and the country singer’s “Beautiful Crazy.”

In November, Bridges wrapped a major tour that included a series of dates with Harry Styles; in January, he will launch a round of dates in Australia and New Zealand, followed by a North American leg kicking off April 10th in Charlottesville, Virginia and running through early May.