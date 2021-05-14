Leon Bridges Previews New LP With Anderson .Paak-Directed Video for ‘Motorbike’

Leon Bridges has a Bonnie and Clyde-esque adventure in the new video for “Motorbike,” directed by Anderson .Paak. The track appears on Bridges’ new album Gold-Diggers Sound, out July 23rd.

The video features Bridges’ hazy R&B track playing as he engages in an intense relationship: He and his partner drink tequila, travel around Los Angeles on a motorcycle, and ultimately hold-up a diner in a scene reminiscent of Pulp Fiction — only Bridges does not survive.

“The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercereau made,” Bridges said of the “Motorbike.” “Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

Gold-Diggers Sound marks Bridges’ third LP, following 2018’s Good Things. It includes the single “Sweeter” with Terrace Martin, which Bridges released last year following the murder of George Floyd.

The new album was named after the Los Angeles studio Bridges recorded in. “I spent two years jamming in what often felt like a musician’s paradise,” he said. “We effortlessly moved from the dance floor to the studio. We would be finishing our tequilas at 10:00 a.m. and waking up with coffee and getting to work at 10:00 p.m. It was all for the love of R&B and musicianship. This is my most sensual and confident album to date and I cannot wait to unleash it.”

Gold-Diggers Sound Track List

1. “Born Again” (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. “Motorbike”

3. “Steam”

4. “Why Don’t You Touch Me”

5. “Magnolias”

6. “Gold-Diggers (Junior’s Fanfare)”

7. “Details”

8. “Sho Nuff”

9. “Sweeter” (feat. Terrace Martin)

10. “Don’t Worry” (feat. Ink)

11. “Blue Mesas”