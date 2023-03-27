Lenny Kravitz Pays Tribute to Victims of Nashville School Shooting: ‘America, We Must Do Better’

Lenny Kravitz hosted and performed a medley of his biggest hits during the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday. During the ceremony’s opening, Kravitz paid tribute to the families and victims of the Nashville school shooting.

“I want to take a moment to send some of that healing love to the families and the innocent people that lost their lives at the Covenant school today and to the entire Nashville community,” said the artist that evening. “Our hearts are heavy and we are with you. Nashville, we love you, and America, we must do better.”

Kravitz also performed a combination of some of his top tracks that night including “American Woman” and “Fly Away” from his 1998 album 5, and “Are You Gonna Go My Way,” from his 1993 album of the same name.

The event celebrated its 10th anniversary on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night; each received eight nods.

“I’m thrilled to host and perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards to celebrate the best in music,” Lenny Kravitz said in a statement prior to the event. “As always the show will feature some great surprises and unforgettable performances that music fans across the country won’t want to miss.”

The ceremony presented Swift with the Innovator Award and featured a special performance from Pink, who received the 2023 Icon Award. Kravitz also joined the lineup of slated performers alongside Latto and a special appearance from LL Cool J. The night also saw performances from Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Muni Long, Cody Johnson, Pat Benatar, and Neil Giraldo.

Kravitz recently performed “Calling All Angels” during the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2023 Academy Awards honoring those in the film industry that have died over the past year. In 2022, Kravitz inducted his “musical hero” Lionel Richie into the the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.