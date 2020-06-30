 Lenny Kravitz Announces New Memoir 'Let Love Rule' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next How to Watch 'Hamilton' Online: Stream the Hit Musical on Disney+ Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lenny Kravitz Details New Memoir ‘Let Love Rule’

Book will cover first 25 years of rocker’s life through the release of his 1989 debut LP, also titled Let Love Rule

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lenny Kravitz, vocal-guitar, performs at the Paradiso on 13th December 1989 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. (Photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Lenny Kravitz will recount the first 25 years of his life in a new memoir, 'Let Love Rule,' set to be released in October.

Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images

Lenny Kravitz will chronicle the first 25 years of his life in a new memoir, Let Love Rule, set to arrive October 6th via Henry Holt and Company.

In the book, Kravitz will cover his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album, also titled Let Love Rule. In a statement, Kravitz called writing the memoir “a beautiful and interesting experience,” and added of the time-period the book focuses on: “That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

With Kravitz at the center, the “cast of characters” in Let Love Rule will also include his father, Sy, a news producer; mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress; and Lisa Bonet, a muse for Kravitz, whom he married in 1987 (they divorced in 1993). The book will span Kravitz’s childhood, as he bounced between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany.   

“It’s the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music,” a description reads. “In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny’s spiritual growth — and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music.”

Kravitz co-wrote Let Love Rule with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. Kravitz will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Lenny Kravitz

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.