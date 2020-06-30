Lenny Kravitz Details New Memoir ‘Let Love Rule’

Lenny Kravitz will chronicle the first 25 years of his life in a new memoir, Let Love Rule, set to arrive October 6th via Henry Holt and Company.

In the book, Kravitz will cover his childhood up through the release of his 1989 debut album, also titled Let Love Rule. In a statement, Kravitz called writing the memoir “a beautiful and interesting experience,” and added of the time-period the book focuses on: “That journey, full of adventure, was where I found myself and my voice. Through that experience, love was the force that paved the way and love became my message.”

With Kravitz at the center, the “cast of characters” in Let Love Rule will also include his father, Sy, a news producer; mother Roxie Roker, a TV actress; and Lisa Bonet, a muse for Kravitz, whom he married in 1987 (they divorced in 1993). The book will span Kravitz’s childhood, as he bounced between Manhattan’s Upper East Side and the Bed-Stuy neighborhood of Brooklyn, as well as young adulthood journeys in Los Angeles, France, England and Germany.

“It’s the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music,” a description reads. “In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny’s spiritual growth — and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music.”

Kravitz co-wrote Let Love Rule with biographer and songwriter David Ritz. Kravitz will also narrate the audiobook version of his memoir.