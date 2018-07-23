Rolling Stone

Lenny Kravitz Maps North American Tour for ‘Raise Vibration’

Rocker’s eight-date trek launches in September

Lenny KravitzLenny Kravitz in concert at Wizink Center, Madrid, Spain - 04 Jul 2018

Lenny Kravitz will take his upcoming new album 'Raise Vibration' on the road this fall with a North American tour.

Mortimer Peterssen/DYDPPA/REX Shutterstock

Lenny Kravitz will take his upcoming new album Raise Vibration on the road this fall with a North American tour.

The eight-gig trek kicks off September 21st in Atlanta and concludes at Los Angeles’ Palladium on October 8th. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 27th; a free CD copy of Raise Vibration, due out September 7th, accompanies each ticket purchase, with fans also given the option of upgrading to a vinyl copy of the album.

Ahead of Raise Vibration, Kravitz has shared the singles “It’s Enough” and “Low.” As Kravitz told Rolling Stone in April, he faced a writer’s block penning the album before the songs came to him late at night while in bed. “I realized, ‘This is it,’” Kravitz said. “This is what I’d been waiting for. And once I started that process, the floodgates opened, and it all started coming out of me. I dreamt the whole record.”

Lenny Kravitz Tour Dates

September 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Chastain
September 22 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
September 24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 27 – New York, NY @ The United Palace
October 2 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic
October 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan
October 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Palladium

