Lenny Kravitz Plays Funky ‘Low’ on ‘Corden’

During ‘Late Late Show’ spot, singer-songwriter also talked about attending Beverly Hills High School with Slash

Lenny Kravitz performed his funky, soulful single“Low” on Thursday’s Late Late Show. The singer-songwriter recruited a massive live band for the track, recreating the song’s trebly guitar riffs, slap-bass and punctuated sax lines.

“Low” appears on Kravitz’s recently issued 11th LP, Raise Vibration, which he also promoted with a sit-down interview on the late-night show. The musician talked to host James Corden about attending Beverly Hills High School, where he focused primarily on developing his musical chops – often at the expense of school work.

“Um…I did what I had to do to graduate,” he said. “I was playing a lot of music at the time, and I had about five or six music classes as well. I was in every band, every choir, the marching band. In fact, my history teacher who was so kind to me let me not come to class and gave me a C – she would tell me, ‘Get out of here. Go play your guitar.’ We’re all clapping – it’s like, ‘I didn’t get my education.’ It was a great place to be. I learned a lot. But I already knew what I wanted to do, and I was already being really involved. There were other musicians there, too, like Slash – we went to high school together.”

Kravitz recently wrapped a North American tour supporting Raise Vibration, and he’ll kick off a new round of European dates in April.

