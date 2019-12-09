Lenny Kravitz Calls for Unity in ‘Here to Love’ Video

Lenny Kravitz has partnered with the UN Human Rights Office for his latest music video, “Here to Love,” taking a stand against racism, xenophobia and discrimination.

The clip — created by Kravitz in his directorial debut — shows a multitude of people of different races, genders, religions and backgrounds, each standing in front of the camera one-by-one and then all together as a testament to human diversity.

“‘The Here to Love’ video is a procession of humanity, showing our beautiful differences while celebrating our oneness,” Kravitz said in a statement.

The video is part of the UN Human Rights Office’s new campaign #FightRacism, and “Here to Love” will serve as the campaign’s theme song; Kravitz announced the partnership last month.

A longer version of “Here to Love” originally appeared on Kravitz’ 2018 album Raise Vibration. The Grammy-winning singer and musician has released the edited version of the track as a single in anticipation of Human Rights Day on December 10th.

Kravitz will be heading out on the road in New Zealand and Europe next spring as part of the Here to Love Tour. In an April 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, he announced that he’s already working on a follow-up to Raise Vibration, and that the new project will potentially accompany a film that Kravitz is working on.