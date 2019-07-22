Lenny Kravitz Celebrates the Season in ‘5 More Days ‘Til Summer’ Video

Lenny Kravitz has released a sun-soaked video for “5 More Days ‘Til Summer,” a track from his September 2018 album Raise Vibration. Although the single arrives in mid-July, the track has all the giddiness of those final weeks of perfect spring weather leading up to June, with the full potential of the season laid out ahead of it. The Noah Becker-directed video shows Kravitz and a variety of people, old and young, frolicking in the summer sun.

Kravitz has extended his two-year world tour in support of Raise Vibration, with a return to North America starting August 21st in Virginia. Kravitz will play a month-long string of shows across the continent before wrapping up September 21st at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium.

Kravitz spoke to Rolling Stone last October about his life in 15 songs, naming past hits such as “Fly Away” as well as the iconic Madonna song “Justify My Love,” which Kravitz co-wrote and co-produced. “It’s about a breakup that I was going through,” he said of Raise Vibration track “Johnny Cash.” “I was saying how I needed their comfort and the thing that came out was, ‘Hold me like Johnny Cash when I lost my mother. Whisper in my ear just like June Carter.’ So it’s saying I needed comfort that was powerful. That was the last time I was comforted in that way, when Johnny Cash and June Carter held me.”