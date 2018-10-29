Lemonheads Ready New Covers Album ‘Varshons 2,’ First LP in 10 Years

Nearly a decade after the Lemonheads released Varshons, Evan Dando’s outfit will return with Varshons 2, the follow-up to their 2009 covers LP.

Lemonheads tackle songs originally by the likes of Eagles (“Take It Easy”), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (“Straight to You”), John Prine (“Speed of the Sound of Loneliness”) and Lucinda Williams (“Abandoned”) on Varshons 2, which arrives February 8th. Dando and company also shared the first single from the LP, an autumnal spin on Yo La Tengo’s Fakebook cut “Can’t Forget.”

Varshons 2, available to pre-order now, also features Lemonheads’ versions of songs by the Jayhawks, Florida Georgia Line, NRBQ, Paul Westerberg, Bevis Frond, and the Eyes. Dando also revisits “Unfamiliar,” a GiveGoods track he co-wrote with Sneeze frontman and Lemonheads collaborator Tom Morgan.

