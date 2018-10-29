Rolling Stone
Lemonheads Ready New Covers Album ‘Varshons 2,’ First LP in 10 Years

Evan Dando’s outfit tackle songs by Eagles, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, John Prine and Yo La Tengo on follow-up to 2009’s ‘Varshons’

A decade after the Lemonheads released 'Varshons,' Evan Dando's outfit will return with 'Varshons 2,' the follow-up to their 2009 covers LP.

Nearly a decade after the Lemonheads released Varshons, Evan Dando’s outfit will return with Varshons 2, the follow-up to their 2009 covers LP.

Lemonheads tackle songs originally by the likes of Eagles (“Take It Easy”), Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (“Straight to You”), John Prine (“Speed of the Sound of Loneliness”) and Lucinda Williams (“Abandoned”) on Varshons 2, which arrives February 8th. Dando and company also shared the first single from the LP, an autumnal spin on Yo La Tengo’s Fakebook cut “Can’t Forget.”

Varshons 2, available to pre-order now, also features Lemonheads’ versions of songs by the Jayhawks, Florida Georgia Line, NRBQ, Paul Westerberg, Bevis Frond, and the Eyes. Dando also revisits “Unfamiliar,” a GiveGoods track he co-wrote with Sneeze frontman and Lemonheads collaborator Tom Morgan.

Varshons 2 Track List

  1. “Can’t Forget” (Yo La Tengo)
  2. “Settled Down Like Rain” (The Jayhawks)
  3. “Old Man Blank” (Bevis Frond)
  4. “Things” (Paul Westerberg)
  5. “Speed Of The Sound Of Loneliness” (John Prine)
  6. “Abandoned” (Lucinda Williams)
  7. “Now and Then” (Natural Child)
  8. “Magnet” (NRBQ)
  9. “Round Here” (Florida Georgia Line)
  10. “TAQN” (The Eyes)
  11. “Unfamiliar” (The GiveGoods)
  12. “Straight To You” (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds)
  13. “Take It Easy” (Eagles)

