Lemonheads Prep 30th-Anniversary Reissue of Major-Label Debut ‘Lovey’

The Lemonheads will rerelease their major-label debut, Lovey, as a deluxe reissue to celebrate the 1990 album’s 30th anniversary.

Following a trio of ramshackle punk albums on Taang! Records, Lovey — the Lemonheads’ first album on Atlantic Records — marked Evan Dando and Co.’s shift toward alternative rock before the group broke out with 1992’s It’s a Shame About Ray. Lovey is also the last Lemonheads LP to feature founding bassist-turned-filmmaker Jesse Peretz.

The Lovey reissue, released via Fire Records as a two-CD or two-LP set, features the original album as well as the live recording Triple J Live at the Wireless, taken from the Lemonheads’ 1991 tour of Australia. Both formats also come with a bound book containing expanded liner notes and unseen photos from the era.

The CD reissue is available to preorder now through Fire Records prior to its October 23rd release, while the vinyl reissue will be sold exclusively at record shops as part of the third of the three staggered Record Store Days, on October 24th.

Dando and the Lemonheads also recently announced plans to — amid the Covid-19 pandemic — perform a socially distanced “drive-in” concert at Yarmouth Drive-In in Cap Cod, Massachusetts, August 30th.

Lovey 30th Anniversary Reissue Track List