Hear Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry Recruit Brian Eno for ‘Here Come the Warm Dreads’

Two of music’s most adventurous producers — Brian Eno and Lee “Scratch” Perry — collide on “Here Come the Warm Dreads,” a new track off the dub legend’s upcoming LP Heavy Rain.

In the five-minute near-instrumental — a play on Eno’s own 1974 LP Here Come the Warm Jets — Eno puts his own atmospheric, dubbed-out spin on Perry’s “Makumba Rock,” a cut of the reggae artist’s 2019 album Rainford. Heavy Rain, orchestrated by Perry and co-producer and On-U Sound label head Adrian Sherwood, features dub reworkings of Rainford‘s tracks.

“When we approached Brian about working on a track he didn’t hesitate and said he would happily do something with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry,” Sherwood said in a statement (via Pitchfork).

“We worked together on a quick dub version of the track and took what was a crazy tune even further out there. I have always wanted to do something with Brian and hopefully there will be more opportunity in the future,” he added.

Heavy Rain, out December 6th, also features contributions from reggae stalwart and Wailers trombonist Vin Gordon, who appears on “Rattling Bones and Crowns” (a re-work of “Kill Them Dreams Money Worshippers”) and “Crickets in Moonlight” (a re-work of “Cricket in the Moon”), as well as first single “Enlightened.” Perry and Sherwood also partnered on two original tracks, “Dreams Come True” and “Above and Beyond.”