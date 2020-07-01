 Lee Ranaldo, Raül Refree Share Eerie Live Video for 'Light Years Out' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1341: American Uprising
Read Next The Go-Go's Conquer the World in New Doc Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lee Ranaldo, Raül Refree Conjure Strange Chaos in ‘Light Years Out’ Live Clip

Video was filmed back in February at the release party for the pair’s latest LP, Names of North End Women

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo and Spanish musician Raül Refree have shared a performance of “Light Years Out,” recorded earlier this year at the gallery/workspace NeueHouse in Manhattan.

The clip was recorded on February 21st at Ranaldo and Refree’s release party for their collaborative LP, Names of North End Women. The spooky, old library vibe of the NeueHouse provides a fitting backdrop for their extended rendition of “Light Years Out.”

The performance opens with Ranaldo reciting a spoken-word piece while drawing strange feedback from a tape deck, while Refree clatters away on a drum pad. The pair soon guide some structure into the chaos, but the performance never strays far from the mesmerizingly strange.

Ranaldo told Rolling Stone that the NeueHouse performance captures the kind of show he and Refree wanted to take on the road, before their touring plans were derailed by COVID-19. “We decided to limit our shows to just the two of us, and to try and reflect the experimental attitude with which the material was created,” he said. “After a bit of searching we both became excited about the direction we were uncovering. As with the album, we were mixing hi-tech digital tools and low-tech/no-tech things — old cassette recorders, home-made percussion instruments, bells and brass bowls. We were planning a stage presentation that was a bit more theatrical than we’d attempted before – we wanted the concerts to be like attending a night at the theatre.”

Related

lee ranaldo, raul refree
How Lee Ranaldo Throwing Chairs at a Wall Became a Song About Love
Lee Ranaldo, Rosalia Collaborator Team for New Album 'Names of North End Women'

Related

Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
16 Great Little Richard Deep Cuts
The 50 Best Albums of 2020 So Far

He added: “This video documents the first steps in our development of the songs for live concerts. We were both excited and curious to move forward and see where our ideas would take us, but now everything is on hold for the moment while more important issues take precedence.”

Back in January, upon the release of “Light Years Out,” Refree told Rolling Stone that the song’s instrumentation was actually based around an old cassette that featured audio of Ranaldo throwing chairs against the wall. Ranaldo added that the recordings were made nearly 20 years ago while working on a tribute album to the Japanese noise band Hanatarash.

“With this cassette and some of the others we found, we created this texture. It was a fresh experience for us,” Refree said.

Names of North End Women was released in February via Mute. The album marks the duo’s second collaboration, following 2017’s Electric Trim.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Lee Ranaldo, Raül Refree

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1341: American Uprising
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.