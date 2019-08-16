Led Zeppelin: Best Gifts and Collectibles to Buy Right Now

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Originally formed in the late 1960s under the name the New Yardbirds, the band later changed their name to to Led Zeppelin and are considered by some to be one of the greatest rock groups of all time. In fact, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Led Zeppelin — Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham — is one of the best-selling bands of all time, coming in fifth overall with over 111.5M units sold over the course of their career.

Sales aside, Led Zeppelin did something very few musicians (regardless of genres) have done, which is create a body of work so legendary it transcends genre and generation. Yes, we’re talking about “Stairway to Heaven.” Regardless of the issues surrounding the classic tune, the fact remains that few songs are as instantly recognizable and loved as “Stairway to Heaven.”

In honor of the legendary band, and because we think there are some great collectibles outside of that one Urban Outfitters shirt every college student owns, we scoured the web looking for great Led Zeppelin picks. From a remastered LP set to Live Concert DVDs (and even a unique Led Zeppelin shirt) here are our favorite Led Zeppelin gifts and collectibles to buy right now.

1. Led Zeppelin Remastered LP Set

Featuring the first four LPs from Led Zeppelin’s discography (including that one with the song about stairs), this record set is a must-have for any fan or future collector. Each record comes in its original sleeve and will immediately transport you back to the days before Spotify, when record stores existed and album artwork meant something. Featuring favorites like “Dazed and Confused,” “Ramble On,” and “When the Levee Breaks,” this foursome makes a great addition to any record collection. And if you’re looking to educate the younger generation with some classics, it’s tough to top this set. Purchase: $86.99 on Amazon.

2. The Complete BBC Sessions

For some, a set of Led Zeppelin LPs isn’t worth the money. Not because they aren’t fans, but because they already own them and already keep them in tip top condition. For those fans out there, this complete BBC Sessions bundle is worth a look. Filled with live recordings done between 1969 and 1971, the BBC Sessions bundle gives new perspective and renditions of tons of iconic Led Zeppelin songs. Originally released in 1997, the BBC Sessions went platinum as a 2-disc set, which makes this complete (3-disc) set all the more appealing. The bundle is available in several formats, from MP3 to CD or vinyl. Though it’s tough to knock a nice record, we recommend the CDs over the other options. The BBC Sessions are amazing but $142.67 for the deluxe vinyl set is a little steep. Purchase: $17.18 on Amazon.

3. Liquid Blue Men’s Led Zeppelin Icarus 1975 T-Shirt

We’re not sure when Led Zeppelin shirts (and classic rock and metal shirts in general) became so popular, but the fact remains kids love to wear old band shirts. And while it would be impertinent to quiz every kid on the street wearing a Led Zeppelin or Metallica shirt, at least you don’t have to match their generic Urban Outfitters version with this wild 1975 US Tour shirt. Featuring a tri-color tie-dye coloring of blue, black and red (along with various shades) this Led Zeppelin logo tour shirt is a head turner and a great gift for any fan. Purchase: $22.89 on Amazon.

4. Led Zeppelin Poster Mothership

Another common feature of the average college dorm, Led Zeppelin posters are almost overplayed in the mainstream. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t own one, though. This Led Zeppelin Mothership poster sits at a sizable 36″ x 24″ and is even available with a frame. The bright red poster features Led Zeppelin’s Mothership blimp soaring over a concert hall with the band members’ names scrawled across the bottom. Purchase: $5.56 on Amazon.

5. Led Zeppelin: The Song Remains the Same

Featuring footage from a string of shows Led Zeppelin performed in 1973 in New York City, The Song Remains The Same gives an unbridled and electric look at the band, and makes a case for why they’re considered one of the greatest to do it. From live footage at the shows to backstage shenanigans, The Song Remains The Same is unedited Led Zeppelin. Catch unseen interviews and at-home footage of all the band members, including the late John Bonham in this special edition version. It’s no wonder nearly 600 reviewers gave this DVD a perfect 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Purchase: $12.34 on Amazon.

6. Led Zeppelin DVD Collector’s Box

Yes, we included another live collection in this list, but for good reason. The Collector’s Box here gives an overarching look of Led Zeppelin’s musical career. Whereas The Song Remains The Same focuses on a string of three shows in NYC, and the BBC Sessions are live performances done at BBC’s recording studio, this 2-disc DVD documentary features rare interviews and footage from friends of the band, and the band members themselves. The doc begins with the band before they were big, and then follows them as they grew into one of the greatest bands of all time. Purchase: $24.95 on Amazon.